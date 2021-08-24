Russia's Yamal LNG maintenance may have overrun, data shows

MOSCOW, Aug 24 (Reuters) - Maintenance on the first train at Russia's Yamal LNG plant may have extended beyond the scheduled period of Aug. 1-19, Refinitiv data showed on Tuesday.

Yamal LNG last month announced the 19-day maintenance shutdown and said it was not expected to affect planned annual liquefied natural gas (LNG) production and sales volumes.

"Refinitiv data shows that the production at Yamal LNG is still down compared with last month, which suggests that the maintenance for train 1 might still be ongoing," said Refinitiv analyst Olumide Ajayi.

"In terms of exports, as it's only train 1 that's offline for maintenance and not the whole facility, cargoes are still being loaded as normal from the other two trains."

Yamal LNG produced 18.8 million tonnes of LNG last year. The first train has annual capacity of 5.5 million tonnes.

Novatek has a 50.1% stake in the Yamal LNG project on the shores of the Yamal peninsular. France's TotalEnergies TTEF.PA holds 20% while Chinese CNPC and Silk Road Fund have 20% and 9.9% respectively.

Novatek did not respond to repeated requests for comment.

(Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin Additional reporting by Nora Buli in Oslo Editing by David Goodman)

((vladimir.soldatkin@reuters.com; +7 495 775 12 42;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.