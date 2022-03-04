Russia's Yamal-Europe westbound gas pipeline flows resumed

March 5 (Reuters) - Westbound natural gas flows through the Yamal-Europe pipeline resumed late on Friday after they were stopped earlier in the day, a data showed.

Flows to Germany via the Mallnow metering point stood at about 10.6 million kilowatt hours per hour (kWh/h), according to the data from the Gascade operator.

Gazprom has intermittingly sent gas westward via the link in recent days amid high demand in Europe. It has also increased supplies to Europe via Ukraine, another key route.

Russian energy supplies, including gas which accounts for some 40% of European gas demand, have been in the spotlight amid the Kremlin's tensions with the West and the invasion of Ukraine, which Russia describes as a "special operation".

The pipeline between Poland and Germany usually accounts for about 15% of Russia's westbound supply of gas to Europe and Turkey. Since late December it was operating in reverse and driving European gas prices higher. NG/EU

Russian energy company Gazprom GAZP.MM on Friday booked transit capacity via the pipeline for Friday night and Saturday.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has said that Russia would continue to supply gas to world markets, though the United States and its European allies have been strengthening sanctions against Moscow.

(Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Sandra Maler)

