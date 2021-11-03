Russia's Yamal-Europe pipeline in reverse flow mode for 5th day, data shows

Katya Golubkova Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

The Yamal-Europe pipeline, which brings gas from Russia via Poland to Germany, continued to work in reverse mode and bring gas from the west to the east, data from Germany's Gascade operator showed on Wednesday.

Flows into Germany at the Mallnow metering point, which lies on the Polish border, stopped early on Saturday and have not resumed, according to the data. The flows are in reverse and are expected to stay that way until at least Thursday, it showed.

