Russia's Yamal-Europe pipeline continues reverse flows, data shows

MOSCOW, Nov 2 (Reuters) - The Yamal-Europe pipeline, which brings gas from Russia via Poland to Germany, continued to work in the reverse mode and bring gas from the west to the east, data from Germany's Gascade operator showed on Tuesday.

Flows into Germany at the Mallnow metering point, which lies on the Polish border, stopped early on Saturday and have not resumed, according to the data. The flows are in reverse and are expected to stay that way until at least Wednesday, it showed. [nL1N2RS0GK]

Poland's gas grid operator Gaz-System said on Monday that gas from the Yamal pipeline flows to Poland through two points, Kondratki and Mallnow, and "there is currently no demand for gas transit towards Germany."

Poland was getting contractual volumes from Russian state gas company Gazprom in full, according to the gas monopoly PGNiG PGN.WA.

The front-month Dutch benchmark gas contract TRNLTTFMc1 jumped by over 11% on Monday to 74 euros per megawatt hour (MWh), with traders saying the reversed flows had taken the market by surprise, before setting down at 68.15 euros.

