Russia's Yamal-Europe pipeline continue reverse flows, data shows

MOSCOW, Nov 2 (Reuters) - The Yamal-Europe pipeline, which brings gas from Russia via Poland to Germany, continued to work in the reverse mode and bring gas from the west to the east, data from Germany's Gascade operator showed on Tuesday.

Flows into Germany at the Mallnow metering point, which lies on the Polish border, stopped early on Saturday and have not resumed, according to the data. The flows are in reverse and are expected to stay that way until at least Wednesday, it showed.

