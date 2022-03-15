Russia's Yamal-Europe gas pipeline halts westbound flows -data

March 15 (Reuters) - Russian westbound gas supply for Europe via the Yamal-Europe pipeline was halted on Tuesday, data from the Poland-Germany border showed.

Russian gas flows to Europe through other pipelines including the Nord Stream 1 pipeline across the Baltic Sea were stable on Tuesday morning.

On the Yamal-Europe pipeline there were preliminary bids for eastward flows of 4.3 million kilowatt-hours per hour (kWh/h) to Poland from Germany until Wednesday morning, data from pipeline operator Gascade showed.

Flows through Nord Stream 1 were steady at 71,952,390 kWh/h, operator data showed.

For supply into Slovakia from Ukraine via the Velke Kapusany border point, capacity nominations stood at around 882,526 megawatt hours per day.

