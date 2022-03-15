Russia's Yamal-Europe gas pipeline halts westbound flows -data

Updates with other transit route data

March 15 (Reuters) - Russian westbound gas supply for Europe via the Yamal-Europe pipeline was halted on Tuesday, data from the Poland-Germany border showed.

Russian gas flows to Europe through other pipelines including the Nord Stream 1 pipeline across the Baltic Sea were stable on Tuesday morning.

On the Yamal-Europe pipeline there were preliminary bids for eastward flows of 4.3 million kilowatt-hours per hour (kWh/h) to Poland from Germany until Wednesday morning, data from pipeline operator Gascade showed.

Flows through Nord Stream 1 were steady at 71,952,390 kWh/h, operator data showed.

For supply into Slovakia from Ukraine via the Velke Kapusany border point, capacity nominations stood at around 882,526 megawatt hours per day.

(Reporting by Reuters and Susanna Twidale in London; editing by Jason Neely)

