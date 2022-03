March 15 (Reuters) - Gas flows from Poland to Germany via Russia's Yamal-Europe pipeline stopped on Tuesday, according to data from pipeline operator Gascade.

The data also showed preliminary bids for eastward flows of 4.3 million kilowatt-hours per hour to Poland until Wednesday morning.

(Reporting by Reuters)

