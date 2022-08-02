Russia's X5 to acquire controlling stake in two retailers in Siberia

Contributor
Reuters Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Alexander Marrow

Russia's leading food retailer X5 Group said on Tuesday it would acquire controlling stakes in retailers Krasny Yar and Slata in eastern Siberia, significantly expanding its footprint in the region.

MOSCOW, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Russia's leading food retailer X5 Group FIVEDR.MM said on Tuesday it would acquire controlling stakes in retailers Krasny Yar and Slata in eastern Siberia, significantly expanding its footprint in the region.

Subject to regulatory approval, X5 said it would form a strategic alliance with the two businesses, acquiring 70% of each. Both Krasny Yar and Slata will continue operating under their own brands and business models, X5 said.

X5 earlier on Tuesday said it planned to resume investments to grow and expand the business after reporting a 79.4% jump in second-quarter net profit to 26.8 billion roubles.

(Reporting by Reuters)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters