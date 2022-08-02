Russia's X5 to acquire controlling stake in two retailers in Siberia

MOSCOW, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Russia's leading food retailer X5 Group FIVEDR.MM said on Tuesday it would acquire controlling stakes in retailers Krasny Yar and Slata in eastern Siberia, significantly expanding its footprint in the region.

Subject to regulatory approval, X5 said it would form a strategic alliance with the two businesses, acquiring 70% of each. Both Krasny Yar and Slata will continue operating under their own brands and business models, X5 said.

X5 earlier on Tuesday said it planned to resume investments to grow and expand the business after reporting a 79.4% jump in second-quarter net profit to 26.8 billion roubles.

(Reporting by Reuters)

