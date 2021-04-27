Russia's X5 says Q1 capex up 18% y/y to $275 mln

MOSCOW, April 27 (Reuters) - X5's PJPq.L first-quarter capital expenditure rose 18% year on year to 20.6 billion roubles ($275 million) but that was its lowest outlay since the onset of the pandemic, Russia's largest food retailer said on Tuesday.

"The capex programme focused mainly on organic expansion, refurbishments and maintenance," X5 said in an investor presentation.

In October it announced it was putting its digital businesses at the heart of a new strategy, expecting rapid growth in the online retail market.

It sees spending on efficiency, IT and its digital transformation at 13% of overall capex in 2022, up from 8% last year.

Spending on its current businesses is seen declining to 83% of capex in 2022 from 90% in 2020.

While its Q1 capex was up from 17.4 billion a year earlier, it was down from the 28 billion it spent in Q4 2020.

X5 reported Q1 revenue up 8.1% to 507.2 billion roubles earlier on Tuesday.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) under IFRS 16 standards rose 8.8% to 61.2 billion.

($1 = 74.8800 roubles)

(Reporting by Alexander Marrow and Olga Popova; editing by Jason Neely)

