Russia's X5 retail group to buy St. Petersburg chain from Finland's Prisma

June 16 (Reuters) - Russian retail group X5 said on Thursday it had agreed to buy the Prisma retail chain in St. Petersburg from Finnish firm SOK Retail for an undisclosed sum.

Western firms have been offloading their Russian assets at cut prices following the imposition of Western sanctions in response to Moscow sending tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine in late February.

X5, Russia's largest food retail chain, said in a statement it would buy 15 stores - all in St. Petersburg - through the deal.

"The stores will resume operations by mid-July, following the completion of required legal procedures and basic rebranding, as well as the filling of store shelves with X5's stock," the company said.

Most of the stores will be rebranded to operate under X5's Perekrestok supermarket chain.

Russia's parliament last week passed a bill seeking to soften dealmaking requirements for retailers as sanctions hit the Russian market and some foreign chains leave. The new bill removes some market share restrictions for retailers when buying or renting retail chains whose foreign owners have left the Russian market, from June 15 until Dec. 31, 2022.

