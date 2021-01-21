Russia's X5 considering Nasdaq or LSE IPO for online businesses, alongside MOEX listing

MOSCOW, Jan 21 (Reuters) - Russia's largest food retailer X5 PJPq.L is considering an initial public offering (IPO) for its online businesses on either the Nasdaq or the London Stock Exchange at the same time as on the Moscow Exchange, the company said on Thursday.

X5 said in November the group's food delivery business - online shop Perekrestok Vprok (Perekrestok.ru) and the express delivery service from its Pyaterochka and Perekrestok stores - could go public within the next two to three years.

Chief Financial Officer Svetlana Demyashkevich told a conference on Thursday that an IPO of X5's online businesses could happen in around two years' time.

(Reporting by Olga Popova; Writing by Alexander Marrow Editing by Katya Golubkova)

