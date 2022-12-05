US Markets

Russia's Whoosh eyes 5 bln roubles in upcoming IPO - company

December 05, 2022 — 01:24 am EST

This content was produced in Russia where the law restricts coverage of Russian military operations in Ukraine

MOSCOW, Dec 5 (Reuters) - Russian electric scooter firm Whoosh said on Monday it could raise up to 5 billion roubles ($80.4 million) in an upcoming initial public offering (IPO), the first Russian stock market launch since Moscow sent tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine in February.

The company said it expects its market capitalisation to be between 21-25 billion roubles, based on a launch price of 185-225 roubles per share.

($1 = 62.20 roubles)

