Russia's wheat exports in 23/24 seen slightly lower at 48.6 mln t - Sovecon

Credit: REUTERS/ALEXEY MALGAVKO

December 27, 2023 — 08:57 am EST

Written by Reuters ->

MOSCOW, Dec 27 (Reuters) - Russian agricultural consultancy Sovecon has slightly lowered its forecast for Russia's 2023/24 wheat exports to 48.6 million metric tons (mmt) from 48.8 mmt, it said on Wednesday.

Sovecon also sees overall grain exports at 62.7 mmt, up 0.1 mmt from its previous forecast.

Commodities
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
