Russia's wheat exports in 23/24 seen slightly lower at 48.6 mln t - Sovecon

MOSCOW, Dec 27 (Reuters) - Russian agricultural consultancy Sovecon has slightly lowered its forecast for Russia's 2023/24 wheat exports to 48.6 million metric tons (mmt) from 48.8 mmt, it said on Wednesday.

Sovecon also sees overall grain exports at 62.7 mmt, up 0.1 mmt from its previous forecast.

(Writing by Maxim Rodionov Editing by Andrew Osborn)

