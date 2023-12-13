News & Insights

Russia's weekly consumer prices rise ahead of expected interest rate hike

December 13, 2023 — 11:00 am EST

MOSCOW, Dec 13 (Reuters) - Russia's consumer prices rose 0.2% in the week to Dec. 11, data from the federal statistics service showed on Wednesday, two days before the central bank is widely expected to hike interest rates to 16% under stubborn inflation pressure.

Labour shortages and lending growth are exacerbating inflation pressure from a weak rouble and high government spending. Most analysts polled by Reuters this week expect the Bank of Russia to extend its monetary tightening cycle to one last 100-basis-point hike on Friday.

Weekly consumer prices rose 0.2% in the week to Dec. 11, said Rosstat, up from a 0.12% increase the week before.

Since the start of the year, prices have risen 6.93%, it added, a slower pace than in the same period of 2022, when Russia was gripped by double-digit price rises.

Prices for some goods have soared. The government on Wednesday said it would exempt 1.2 billion eggs from import duty in the first half of next year to try and rein in prices as some shops run low on supplies. Rosstat data shows prices for eggs have risen more than 40% this year.

The central bank targets inflation at 4% and expects annual inflation to end the year in the 7-7.5% range.

Annual inflation in November stood at 7.48% year-on-year, data showed last week, suggesting that the central bank may miss its end-2023 forecast.

High interest rates and inflation are among several economic challenges facing President Vladimir Putin, who last week said he would run again for president next year, although thanks to Russia's success in evading a Western oil price cap helping to drive a recovery in economic growth.

Russian households regularly cite inflation as their main concern, with many having no savings after a decade of economic crises and rising prices that have dragged down living standards.

