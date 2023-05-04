Russia's weekly consumer price inflation rose in week of c.bank rate hold

May 4 (Reuters) - Russia's weekly consumer prices rose at a faster pace in the week to May 2, data from the state statistics service Rosstat showed on Thursday, inflation quickening as the Bank of Russia held its key interest rate at 7.5% but maintained its hawkish rhetoric.

The bank kept potential further rate hikes on the table at its policy meeting last Friday, flagging lingering inflationary risks from a weaker rouble, significant labour shortages and a wide budget deficit. It also pointed to demand-side factors that could threaten its goal of returning inflation to target.

Consumer prices rose 0.19% in the week to May 2, Rosstat said, compared with a 0.10% rise the previous week. Since the start of the year, prices have risen 2.18%, Rosstat said, a slower pace than in the same period of 2022.

Russia began experiencing double-digit annual inflation soon after it sent its armed forces into Ukraine on Feb. 24, 2022, eliciting sweeping Western sanctions.

Those high prices of last year have seen annual inflation drop below the bank's 4% target in March and April 2023, but price rises are set to quicken later in the year.

Russian households regularly cite inflation as their main concern, with many having no savings after a decade of economic crises and rising prices dragging down living standards.

Russia's annual inflation rate in 2022 was 11.9%. The central bank forecasts inflation will drop to 4.5%-6.5% this year, before falling further to 4% in 2024.

