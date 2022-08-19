US Markets
Russia's watchdog imposes measures against TikTok, Telegram, Zoom, Discord, Pinterest

Credit: REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Russia's state communications watchdog Roskomnadzor said on Friday that it was taking punitive measures against a string of foreign IT companies, including TikTok, Telegram, Zoom, Discord and Pinterest.

MOSCOW, Aug 19 (Reuters) - Russia's state communications watchdog Roskomnadzor said on Friday that it was taking punitive measures against a string of foreign IT companies, including TikTok, Telegram, Zoom 6694.T, Discord and Pinterest PINS.N.

In a statement, Roskomnadzor said that the measures were in response to the companies' failure to remove content that it had flagged as illegal, and would remain in place until they complied. It did not specify what measures would be taken.

Russia has repeatedly threatened to fine sites - including Google GOOGL.O, that violate harsh new laws criminalising the spreading of "false information" about the Russian army.

On Tuesday, Russian courts fined U.S.-based live streaming service Twitch 2 million roubles ($33,000) and messenger service Telegram 11 million roubles ($179,000) for violating military censorship laws.

