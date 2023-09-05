Russia's Wagner to be declared a terrorist organization by UK - BBC

By December, the group took a central role in the battle for the Ukrainian city of Bakhmut after enlisting thousands of prisoners in Russian jails to fight for it on front lines and until recently was the mainstay of the Russian offensive.

Britain's move to declare Wagner a terrorist group comes after lawmakers on the Foreign Affairs Committee in July urged more targeted sanctions on what it said were a "web of entities" beneath the Wagner Group.

Britain sanctioned Wagner boss Yevgeny Prigozhin in 2020, the Wagner Group as a whole in March 2022, and in July this year sanctioned individuals and businesses with links to the group in the Central African Republic, Mali and Sudan.

Prigozhin died when his private Embraer jet crashed while travelling to St Petersburg from Moscow on Aug. 23. Russia said it would investigate the crash, but no cause has yet been made public.

