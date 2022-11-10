Russia's VTB will use central bank incentives amid capital problems - CEO

November 10, 2022 — 04:27 am EST

Nov 10 (Reuters) - Russia's second biggest bank VTB VTBR.MM will continue to take advantage of all incentives offered by the central bank next year, Chief Executive Andrei Kostin said on Thursday, adding that it was "no secret" the bank had capital problems.

Asked whether the bank would pay a dividend in 2023, Kostin said it would look into this but that the bank planned to use the bulk of its profits to boost capital.

