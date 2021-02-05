Russia's VTB to issue forex-denominated subordinated bonds from Feb. 8

Russian state-owned lender VTB will begin issuing subordinated bonds denominated in euros and U.S. dollars on Feb. 8, the company said in a statement on Friday.

VTB has previously said the offering would last until March 25. It has not said how much VTB plans to raise from the bond-offering in total.

