Russia's VTB to issue forex-denominated subordinated bonds from Feb. 8

MOSCOW, Feb 5 (Reuters) - Russian state-owned lender VTB VTBR.MM will begin issuing subordinated bonds denominated in euros and U.S. dollars on Feb. 8, the company said in a statement on Friday.

VTB has previously said the offering would last until March 25. It has not said how much VTB plans to raise from the bond-offering in total.

