Russia's VTB sells 46.3% stake in Cyprus-based RCB bank after UK sanctions, Ifax says

MOSCOW, Feb 24 (Reuters) - Russian state bank VTB VTBR.MM sold its 46.3% stake in Cyprus-based RCB bank to other shareholders in that lender, Interfax newsagency reported, and after UK slapped sanctions on VTB on Thursday.

VTB also sold 2 shares in its another project, the Post Bank, known as Pochta Bank in Russia, Interfax said.

(Reporting by Anton Kolodyazhnyy Writing by Katya Golubkova)

((ekaterina.golubkova@thomsonreuters.com; +7 495 775 1242;))

