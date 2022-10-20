Russia's VTB sees limited dividend payout opportunities in coming years -Ifax

Andrei Kostin, CEO of Russia's No. 2 lender VTB, said on Thursday the bank would have limited opportunities to pay dividends in the coming years, Interfax news agency reported.

MOSCOW, Oct 20 (Reuters) - Andrei Kostin, CEO of Russia's No. 2 lender VTB VTBR.MM, said on Thursday the bank would have limited opportunities to pay dividends in the coming years, Interfax news agency reported.

The bank, which was sanctioned by the West over Russia's actions in Ukraine, has already warned of uncertainty regarding its dividend payouts.

Some Russian companies, notably energy giant Gazprom GAZP.MM, have made dividend payments this year.

