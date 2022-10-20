Russia's VTB sees limited dividend payout opportunities in coming years -Ifax

This content was produced in Russia where the law restricts coverage of Russian military operations in Ukraine

MOSCOW, Oct 20 (Reuters) - Andrei Kostin, CEO of Russia's No. 2 lender VTB VTBR.MM, said on Thursday the bank would have limited opportunities to pay dividends in the coming years, Interfax news agency reported.

The bank, which was sanctioned by the West over Russia's actions in Ukraine, has already warned of uncertainty regarding its dividend payouts.

Some Russian companies, notably energy giant Gazprom GAZP.MM, have made dividend payments this year.

(Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Susan Fenton)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.