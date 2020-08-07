Russia's VTB says Q2 net profit falls 93% y/y

Russia's second-largest lender VTB said on Friday its second-quarter net profit fell 93% year on year to 2.1 billion roubles ($28.51 million).

VTB said its provisions against bad loans rose to 68.8 billion roubles in the April-June quarter from 30.2 billion roubles a year earlier.

($1 = 73.6550 roubles)

