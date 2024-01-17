Russia's VTB says it sold 33.2 tons of gold to individuals in 2023

MOSCOW, Jan 17 (Reuters) - Russia's VTB bank VTBR.MM said on Wednesday that it had sold 33.2 metric tons of gold bars to individual customers in 2023, 7.3 tons of which was sold in December.

Russian demand for gold XAU= peaked in 2022, when, after the abolition of VAT, Russians bought more than 50 tons of gold bars, 10 times levels seen in previous years.

In a statement, VTB said that 2024 is likely to be favourable for thegold market and that prices may rise.

(Writing by Felix Light; editing by Jason Neely)

