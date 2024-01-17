News & Insights

Russia's VTB says it sold 33.2 tons of gold to individuals in 2023

January 17, 2024 — 03:30 am EST

Written by Reuters ->

MOSCOW, Jan 17 (Reuters) - Russia's VTB bank VTBR.MM said on Wednesday that it had sold 33.2 metric tons of gold bars to individual customers in 2023, 7.3 tons of which was sold in December.

Russian demand for gold XAU= peaked in 2022, when, after the abolition of VAT, Russians bought more than 50 tons of gold bars, 10 times levels seen in previous years.

In a statement, VTB said that 2024 is likely to be favourable for thegold market and that prices may rise.

(Writing by Felix Light; editing by Jason Neely)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.