Russia's VTB says board recommends no dividend for 2022

Credit: REUTERS/EVGENIA NOVOZHENINA

May 29, 2023 — 05:39 am EDT

MOSCOW, May 29 (Reuters) - Russian state-owned lender VTB VTBR.MM said on Monday that its board had recommended against paying a dividend on its 2022 results, sending its Moscow-listed shares around 0.4% lower on the day and underperforming the wider market.

VTB was one of two of Russia's 13 official "systemically important credit institutions" that failed to turn a profit in 2022, slumping to a sanctions-induced $7.7 billion loss last year, but the bank expects to bounce back to post a record profit this year.

Dominant Russian lender Sberbank SBER.MM is paying a record 565 billion roubles ($7.27 billion) in dividends on its 2022 results, half of which is destined for the Russian state.

($1 = 77.7205 roubles)

