Russia's VTB reports surge in yuan payments, deposits

Credit: REUTERS/MAXIM SHEMETOV

September 11, 2023 — 03:00 am EDT

Written by Elena Fabrichnaya for Reuters ->

MOSCOW, Sept 11 (Reuters) - Russian state-owned bank VTB said on Monday that the volume of Chinese yuan CNY= settlements by its customers surged sixfold in January-July, while yuan deposits at the bank have tripled to 1.5 billion yuan ($206 million) this year.

($1 = 7.2860 Chinese yuan renminbi)

