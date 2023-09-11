Russia's VTB reports surge in yuan payments, deposits

MOSCOW, Sept 11 (Reuters) - Russian state-owned bank VTB said on Monday that the volume of Chinese yuan CNY= settlements by its customers surged sixfold in January-July, while yuan deposits at the bank have tripled to 1.5 billion yuan ($206 million) this year.

($1 = 7.2860 Chinese yuan renminbi)

