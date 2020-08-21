Russia's VTB recommends 2019 dividends worth 10% of net profit

MOSCOW, Aug 21 (Reuters) - The management board of VTB VTBR.MM, Russia's second largest bank, has recommended it pay shareholders 2019 dividends worth 10% of its net profit instead of the 50% it had initially planned, documents published by the bank on Friday showed.

The board of the state-owned bank recommended a dividend payout totalling 20.12 billion roubles ($272.60 million).

It said it was eager to return to paying dividends worth 50% of its net profit in the near future.

VTB said it will also pay out 4.4 billion roubles on preferred shares from the earnings it retained in recent years.

Russia's central bank earlier this year warned financial organisations to pay 2019 dividends only if their capital was sufficient in the medium term.

($1 = 73.8067 roubles)

(Reporting by Tatiana Voronova; Writing by Gabrielle Tétrault-Farber; editing by Maria Kiselyova)

