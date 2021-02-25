Russia's VTB posts 63% drop in 2020 profit, aims for record 2021 income

VTB's 2020 net profit falls, misses initial target

MOSCOW, Feb 25 (Reuters) - Russia's second-largest lender VTB VTBR.MM on Thursday reported a 63% decline in net profit last year, missing its initial target, but said it aimed for record-high income in 2021.

The COVID-19 pandemic put pressure on Russia's banks in 2020, prompting them to create extra provisions against bad loans amid economic contraction and a weaker rouble, which hit the sector's profits.

State-run VTB saw its net profit shrinking to 75.3 billion roubles ($1.02 billion), down from 201.2 billion roubles in 2019. Before the coronavirus hit Russia's economy, VTB had aimed to make up to 230 billion roubles in 2020.

VTB is now targeting all-time high net profit of 250-270 billion roubles in 2021, board member Dmitry Pyanov said. This year, VTB sees its retail loans growing above the market, which it expects to expand by 10%, and corporate loans to increase by 5%.

The bank plans to channel 50% of 2020 net profit into dividends, Pyanov said. The bank slashed dividends to 10% of net profit last year after the central bank warned financial organisations to pay 2019 dividends only if their capital was sufficient in the medium term.

VTB's shares were 1.1% up on Thursday, in line with the broader benchmark MOEX index .IMOEX.

($1 = 73.4715 roubles)

