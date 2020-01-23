Russia's VTB plans to raise net profit by 15% in 2020 - RIA cites CEO

Russia's second largest lender VTB Bank plans to raise its net profit by 15% in 2020 to 230 billion roubles ($3.71 billion), Chief Executive Andrey Kostin was cited as saying by the RIA news agency on Thursday.
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.