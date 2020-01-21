Russia's VTB plans 50% dividend payout ratio on 2019 -Ifax

The management of Russia's second largest lender VTB plans to recommend paying 50% of the bank's 2019 net profit in dividends to holders of its ordinary shares, the Interfax news agency quoted VTB CEO Andrey Kostin as saying on Tuesday.
