Russia's VTB may team up with a global trader to sell Russian grain

Tatiana Voronova
Polina Devitt
Credit: REUTERS/EVGENIA NOVOZHENINA

MOSCOW, Dec 20 (Reuters) - Russia's second largest lender VTB, which has been expanding its grain business, may team up with a global trader to sell Russian grain directly to end consumers, Yuri Soloviev, VTB first deputy chief executive, said in an interview with Reuters.

State-controlled VTB VTBR.MM became the largest operator of the country's grain export infrastructure and a grain trader in 2019.

