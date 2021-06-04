Russia's VTB may increase stake if Yandex raises funds on market - Ifx

MOSCOW, June 4 (Reuters) - Russian state bank VTB VTBR.MM is ready to consider increasing its stake in internet company Yandex YNDX.O should Yandex decide to raise funds on the market, Interfax quoted First Deputy Chief Executive Yuri Soloviev as saying on Friday.

(Reporting by Maxim Rodionov Writing by Katya Golubkova Editing by Mark Heinrich)

