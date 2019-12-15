Commodities

Russia's VTB may buy Fesco's grain rail-wagon business -sources

Contributors
Gleb Stolyarov Reuters
Tatiana Voronova Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/EVGENIA NOVOZHENINA

Russian shipping group Fesco is in talks to sell its grain rail-wagon business to the country's biggest transporter of grain by rail, Rustranscom, controlled by VTB Bank, three sources familiar with the details told Reuters.

MOSCOW, Dec 16 (Reuters) - Russian shipping group Fesco FESH.MM is in talks to sell its grain rail-wagon business to the country's biggest transporter of grain by rail, Rustranscom, controlled by VTB Bank VTBR.MM, three sources familiar with the details told Reuters.

"We are in talks to exit the grain business," Alexander Isurin, head of Fesco, told reporters.

He declined to disclose the potential buyer, but said the deal could be closed in the first quarter of 2020 if the buyer gets approval from Russia's anti-monopoly regulator.

"We have discussed the price but can not disclose it," Isurin added.

VTB and Rustranscom declined to comment.

(Reporting by Gleb Stolyarov and Tatiana Voronova; writing by Polina Devitt; editing by Chris Reese)

((Polina.Devitt@thomsonreuters.com; +7 495 775 12 42; Reuters Messaging: polina.devitt.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore Commodities

Explore

Most Popular