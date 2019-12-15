Russia's VTB may buy Fesco's grain rail-wagon business -sources

MOSCOW, Dec 16 (Reuters) - Russian shipping group Fesco FESH.MM is in talks to sell its grain rail-wagon business to the country's biggest transporter of grain by rail, Rustranscom, controlled by VTB Bank VTBR.MM, three sources familiar with the details told Reuters.

"We are in talks to exit the grain business," Alexander Isurin, head of Fesco, told reporters.

He declined to disclose the potential buyer, but said the deal could be closed in the first quarter of 2020 if the buyer gets approval from Russia's anti-monopoly regulator.

"We have discussed the price but can not disclose it," Isurin added.

VTB and Rustranscom declined to comment.

(Reporting by Gleb Stolyarov and Tatiana Voronova; writing by Polina Devitt; editing by Chris Reese)

