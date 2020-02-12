Russia's VTB finalises sale of 55% Tele2 Russia stake to Rostelecom

MOSCOW, Feb 12 (Reuters) - Russian state lender VTB VTBR.MMhas finalised the sale of a 55% stake in mobile phone operator Tele2 Russia to state telecoms group Rostelecom RTKM.MM, the companies said on Wednesday.

VTB has held a stake in Tele2 since 2013, a period in which the lender's CEO, Andrey Kostin, said Tele2 had grown from a niche mobile phone operator into a national player.

The bank will receive 108 billion roubles ($1.71 billion) from the sale of 45% of Tele2 Russia's shares and also exchange a further 10% of Tele2 Russia's shares for 10% of Rostelecom's ordinary shares.

($1 = 63.0400 roubles)

(Reporting by Tatiana Voronova; writing by Tom Balmforth; editing by Maria Kiselyova)

((Tom.Balmforth@thomsonreuters.com))

