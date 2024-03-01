Russia's VTB expects annual profits above $7 bln by 2026 -CEO

By Dmitry Antonov

MOSCOW, March 1 (Reuters) - VTB VTBR.MM expects its annual net profit to reach around 650 billion roubles ($7.12 billion) by 2026, CEO Andrei Kostin said on Friday, presenting a new three-year strategy for Russia's second-largest bank.

State-owned VTB reported a record 2023 profit of 432.2 billion roubles, rebounding from a revised, sanctions-induced loss of 667.5 billion.

The bank was disconnected from global payments infrastructure and is now helping lead Russia's charge to implement alternative payment systems, moving away from the dollar and expanding into markets such as China.

CFO Dmitry Pyanov said Russia's own financial messaging system was already working well, but that the conversion with some friendly currencies - those from countries that abstained from sanctions on Russia - was not entirely smooth.

Demand for deposits in China's yuan remains weak, Pyanov said.

But as VTB looks to take market share in far-flung regions of Russia currently dominated by market leader Sberbank SBER.MM the bank envisages record profits of 520 billion roubles in 2025 and around 650 billion in 2026.

Kostin said VTB needs to be seen as a bank for people, not just businesses, if it is to eat into Sberbank's lead.

Its recovery from 2022's loss and significant profit growth means that VTB will be able to resume paying dividends from 2026, Pyanov said, estimating a total payout of 80 billion roubles.

Kostin said the bank might even be ready to pay dividends on its 2024 results.

