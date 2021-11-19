MGNT

Russia's VTB Bank to sell Magnit stake at no less than 5,700 roubles per share -sources

MOSCOW, Nov 19 (Reuters) - Russian lender VTB VTBR.MM will sell 4.4% of ordinary shares in food retailer Magnit MGNT.MM via an accelerated bookbuilding (ABB) process at no less than 5,700 roubles ($78.28) per share, two financial market sources told Reuters on Friday.

VTB on Thursday announced its intention to sell around 17.28% of ordinary shares in Magnit, completing its investment cycle and making privately-held Marathon Group the largest shareholder in the retailer.

The bank increased the stake offered via ABB to 4.9% on Friday.

($1 = 72.8178 roubles)

