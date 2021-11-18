Russia's VTB bank says it intends to sell its Magnit stake

MOSCOW, Nov 18 (Reuters) - VTB Group VTBR.MM announced on Thursday its intention to sell around 17.28% of ordinary shares in Russian food retailer Magnit MGNT.MM.

It said that up to 5.15% will be offered through an accelerated bookbuilding process, which will be launched immediately following the announcement.

It is expected that the remaining 12.13% of the company's shares will be sold to Marathon Group at a price determined in the offering.

(Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

