Russia's VTB bank says it intends to sell its Magnit stake

Vladimir Soldatkin Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/EVGENIA NOVOZHENINA

VTB Group announced on Thursday its intention to sell around 17.28% of ordinary shares in Russian food retailer Magnit.

It said that up to 5.15% will be offered through an accelerated bookbuilding process, which will be launched immediately following the announcement.

It is expected that the remaining 12.13% of the company's shares will be sold to Marathon Group at a price determined in the offering.

