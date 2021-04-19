Russia's VTB bank Q1 net profit up to 85.1 bln rbls on lower provisions

Contributor
Tatiana Voronova Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina

Russian state bank VTB posted 85.1 billion roubles in first quarter net profit, a 114% year-on-year increase partly driven by a decline in provisions against non-performing loans, the lender said on Monday.

MOSCOW, April 19 (Reuters) - Russian state bank VTB VTBR.MM posted 85.1 billion roubles in first quarter net profit, a 114% year-on-year increase partly driven by a decline in provisions against non-performing loans, the lender said on Monday.

VTB set aside 22.6 billion roubles in loan loss provisions in January-March, down from 45.1 billion roubles in the same period of 2020.

VTB, Russia's second-largest bank, reported a 63% decline in net profit last year as the COVID-19 pandemic triggered a hike in provisions against bad loans but the lender said it aimed for a record-high income in 2021.

(Reporting by Tatiana Voronova; Writing by Andrey Ostroukh; Editing by Katya Golubkova)

((andrey.ostroukh@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters