Russia's VTB bank Q1 net profit up to 85.1 bln rbls on lower provisions

MOSCOW, April 19 (Reuters) - Russian state bank VTB VTBR.MM posted 85.1 billion roubles in first quarter net profit, a 114% year-on-year increase partly driven by a decline in provisions against non-performing loans, the lender said on Monday.

VTB set aside 22.6 billion roubles in loan loss provisions in January-March, down from 45.1 billion roubles in the same period of 2020.

VTB, Russia's second-largest bank, reported a 63% decline in net profit last year as the COVID-19 pandemic triggered a hike in provisions against bad loans but the lender said it aimed for a record-high income in 2021.

(Reporting by Tatiana Voronova; Writing by Andrey Ostroukh; Editing by Katya Golubkova)

