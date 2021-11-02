Russia's VTB bank forecasts its retail lending will grow 22% this year

Russia's No. 2 bank VTB expects its retail lending portfolio to grow by around 22% in 2021, in line with the market, Deputy Chairman Anatoly Pechatnikov said.

That would beat growth of 14.6% in 2020.

In the first nine months of 2021, state-run VTB's retail portfolio increased by 19.4% to 4.41 trillion roubles ($61.83 billion), figures from the bank prepared for release on Tuesday showed.

Lending activity is picking up pace, despite the rising cost of lending, as the Russian economy is recovering from a 2020 contraction caused by the pandemic. The central bank has raised interest rates six times this year to fight stubbornly high inflation.

This is encouraging people to channel their money into time deposit accounts, Pechatnikov said.

"In 2022, the current trend of the higher key interest rate will continue," he said.

The central bank will hold its next board meeting on Dec. 17 when it is widely expected to raise the key rate from 7.50% RUCBIR=ECI as inflation, its main area of responsibility and which it targets at 4%, accelerated to nearly 8% in late October, a level last seen in February 2016.

($1 = 71.3210 roubles)

