Russia's VTB 1st Deputy Olyunin plans to leave his post - two sources

MOSCOW, Dec 26 (Reuters) - Dmitry Olyunin, first deputy chief executive of Russia's VTB VTBR.MM, plans to leave his post with the country's second biggest bank, two sources close to VTB told Reuters.

It was not immediately clear why Olyunin, who re-joined the VTB group last year and was overseeing its banking strategy, has decided to leave the bank.

Apart from VTB group, Olyunin has worked in a number of other financial institutions in Russia, including in Rosbank, a banking unit of France's Societe Generale SOGN.PA.

Olyunin, asked by Reuters for a comment, called information about his leaving "groundless rumours". VTB declined to comment.

(Reporting by Tatiana Voronova Writing by Katya Golubkova Editing by Gareth Jones)

