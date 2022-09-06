Russia's VTB: Capitalisation of banking sector likely not needed

VLADIVOSTOK, Russia, Sept 7 (Reuters) - The head of Russia's No. 2 lender VTB VTBR.MM Andrei Kostin said on Wednesday Russia's banking sector had largely overcome the most serious effects of sanctions pressure in the first half of this year and that systemic capitalisation of Russian banks was likely not needed.

Kostin was speaking at a session on the transformation of Russia's financial sector at the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok.

