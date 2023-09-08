News & Insights

Russia's Volvo assets transferred to Russian investor - Interfax

Credit: REUTERS/ANDREW KELLY

September 08, 2023 — 05:24 am EDT

Written by Reuters for Reuters ->

MOSCOW, Sept 8 (Reuters) - Swedish truck maker Volvo AB's Russian assets VOLVb.ST have been transferred to a Russian investor, the Interfax news agency reported, citing the Russian Ministry of Industry and Trade.

Volvo suspended all sales, service and production in Russia in February 2022. In 2021, Russia accounted for about 3% of its net group sales of about 372.2 billion crowns.

(Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Kevin Liffey)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.