Russia's volatile rouble falls back past 73 vs dollar

Alexander Marrow Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

The Russian rouble's see-saw trading week continued on Thursday as it fell back past 73 against the dollar, hit by lingering geopolitical tensions and oil prices which touched a more than six-week low.

By 1323 GMT, the rouble was 0.8% weaker against the dollar at 73.08 RUBUTSTN=MCX.

"Today's capitulation on the oil market may stop the further growth of the rouble and, coupled with continued geopolitical uncertainty, could keep the exchange rate in the 72.5-73.5 range until the end of the week," said Dmitry Polevoy, head of investment at Locko Invest.

The unit had lost 1.2% to trade at 82.86 versus the euro EURRUBTN=MCX.

The rouble slid on Tuesday on concerns about a Russian military buildup near Ukraine and a migration crisis in Belarus, rebounded in the following session and then slipped again.

Russia's risk, measured by five-year credit default swaps that reflect the cost of insuring exposure to sovereign debt, had eased to 97.0 basis points RUGV5YUSAC=MG, moving away from the highest since April 22, hit on Wednesday.

Information about preparations for high-level talks between Moscow and Washington removed part of the geopolitical premium, Otkritie Research said in a note.

Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev and U.S. National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan held "constructive" talks in a phone call on Wednesday, which the Kremlin said was part of preparation for talks between presidents Vladimir Putin and Joe Biden.

The rouble upside could be limited by the COVID-19 pandemic and waning economic recovery.

Russia's economy expanded by 4.3% year-on-year in the third quarter, a slowdown in growth following its strongest leap since 2000 in the previous quarter.

Sova Capital said a partial lockdown in Moscow and other regions in late October and early November could cost Russia over 0.3% of GDP growth this year, lowering its full-year forecast to 3.8% growth.

Brent crude oil LCOc1, a global benchmark for Russia's main export, was unchanged at $80.30 a barrel, recovering slightly from $79.28, its lowest since Oct. 7, hit earlier in the session.

The dollar-denominated RTS index .IRTS was down 0.9% to 1,785.5 points. The rouble-based MOEX Russian index .IMOEX was flat at 4,148.1 points.

(Reporting by Alexander Marrow; additional reporting by Andrey Ostroukh; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle and Timothy Heritage)

