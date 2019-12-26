Russia's VEB bank buys stake in pension fund Blagosostoyanie

Russia's state development bank VEB said on Thursday it bought a stake in Blagosostoyanie, one of the country's biggest pension funds but not involved in managing state pensions. VEB said in August it planned to buy a blocking stake in Blagosostoyanie without giving a value for the deal.

A blocking stake usually requires holding about 25% of a company's shares although this can differ depending on a firm's structure.

