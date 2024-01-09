Russia's Urals oil blend average price falls to $62.99 in 2023 - finance ministry

MOSCOW, Jan 9 (Reuters) - The average price of Russian Urals oil blend fell to $62.99 per barrel in 2023 from $76.09 in 2022, Russia's finance ministry said on Tuesday, still remaining above the Western-imposed price cap of $60.

The ministry also said the average price of Urals oil blend had risen to $64.23 per barrel as of December 2023 from $50.47 a year earlier.

(Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin Writing by Felix Light Editing by Gareth Jones)

