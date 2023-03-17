Russia's Urals crude supply to EU via southern Druzhba up q/q, sources say

MOSCOW, March 17 (Reuters) - Russia's piped supply of Urals crude to the European Union (EU) via the southern spur of the Druzhba pipeline in the current January-March quarter is set to rise 6% on a daily basis from October-December 2022, data provided by industry sources and Reuters calculations showed.

The EU pledged to stop buying Russian oil via maritime routes from Dec. 5. Supply via the Druzhba pipeline remains exempt from sanctions though flows via its northern spur dried up last month.

Flows to the Czech Republic, Slovakia and Hungary will rise to about 3.1 million tonnes from some 3 million, according to trade, industry sources and Reuters calculations.

The southern branch of the Druzhba pipeline runs via Ukraine to the three countries and has been the primary source of supply for their refineries for years.

The main buyer of Urals crude in Slovakia and Hungary is the Hungary's MOL MOLB.BU, while the Czech Republic's sole buyer Unipetrol is controlled by Polish firm PKN Orlen PKN.WA.

MOL, PKN Orlen and Russia's pipeline monopoly Transneft did not reply to requests for comment. Russia's Energy Ministry declined to comment.

(Reporting by Reuters; editing by Jason Neely)

