Russia's Uralkali says credit facilities agent blocks payment to lenders

March 24 (Reuters) - Russian potash producer Uralkali URKA.MM said on Thursday that an agent for its syndicated pre-export credit facilities would not accept a payment from the company to its lenders.

Uralkali said it has performed all necessary actions to effect payment under the facilities, scheduled for March 24.

It did not disclose the size of the blocked payment nor the credit facilities to which it relates.

Debt obligations from Russian companies linked to sanctioned billionaires have run into hurdles in recent days due to Western sanctions triggered by Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.

Uralkali said it assumes that the actions of the agent, Credit Agricole Corporate & Investment Bank, are related to uncertainties following sanctions imposed on Dmitry Mazepin.

However, on Monday Uralkali said Mazepin had ceded control of the company.

Uralkali said it believes there are no grounds to refuse the payment and that it is not subject to sanctions.

(Reporting by Anna Pruchnicka; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

((anna.pruchnicka@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 769 65 14;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.