Russia's Uralchem-Uralkali sees 2022 EBITDA at $3.8 bln - Mazepin

December 29, 2022 — 03:51 am EST

Written by Polina Devitt for Reuters ->

MOSCOW, Dec 29 (Reuters) - Russian fertiliser producer Uralchem-Uralkali sees its earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) at $3.8 billion in 2022, Russian businessman Dmitry Mazepin said in an interview with Rossiya 24 television.

Mazepin gave up control of Uralchem-Uralkali after he was hit by EU sanctions in March.

(Reporting by Polina Devitt; Editing by Kevin Liffey)

