Russia's Uralchem to supply fertilisers to China

MOSCOW, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Russia's Uralchem has signed a memorandum of understanding to supply fertiliser to China's Xinjiang Golden Pomegranate Agricultural Import and Export Co over the next three years, it said on Thursday.

Uralchem plans to ship 600,000 metric tons of monoammonium phosphate (MAP) and NPK fertilisers to China by rail over that period, it said in a statement.

