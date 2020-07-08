Commodities

Russia's Uralchem suspends plant in Perm region due to river pollution

Credit: REUTERS/SERGEI KARPUKHIN

MOSCOW, July 8 (Reuters) - Russian fertiliser maker Uralchem said on Wednesday it had temporarily suspended its Azot plant, an ammonia, nitric acid and urea producer in the Perm region, due to high calcium chloride levels in a river it uses for water supply.

The company said it recorded high pollutant levels in the Kama river on Tuesday and Wednesday, threatening the safe operation of its equipment, adding that it had approached local environmental authorities about the issue.

"On July 7, the decision was taken to suspend operations at the Azot plant due to chloride levels in the Kama water multiple times above the norm and the risk that equipment could go out of order," the company said in its statement.

The company said it had sent requests to multiple local authorities requesting they urgently investigate the incident and work out who is responsible.

Russian mining giant Norilsk Nickel (Nornickel) GMKN.MM is disputing more than $2 billion in damages following a fuel spill in the Arctic that the state environmental watchdog has said threatens unprecedented damage to the Arctic.

