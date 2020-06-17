Russia's unemployment rate at 6.1% in May - labour minister

Russia's unemployment rate stood at 6.1% in May, Labour Minister Anton Kotyakov said on Wednesday, an increase from the rate of 5.8% recorded in April by the state statistics service.

Rosstat, the state statistics service, is expected to release its unemployment data for May on Friday.

