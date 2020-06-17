Russia's unemployment rate at 6.1% in May - labour minister

MOSCOW, June 17 (Reuters) - Russia's unemployment rate stood at 6.1% in May, Labour Minister Anton Kotyakov said on Wednesday, an increase from the rate of 5.8% recorded in April by the state statistics service.

Rosstat, the state statistics service, is expected to release its unemployment data for May on Friday.

(Reporting by Maria Kiselyova and Anastasia Lyrchikova; Writing by Gabrielle Tétrault-Farber; Editing by Tom Balmforth)

